CHAPEL HILL - During North Carolina’s 113-96 win over N.C. State on Tuesday night, Kenny Williams received a standing ovation from the Tar Heels’ faithful when he was subbed out of the game for the final time. With 4:12 remaining on the Smith Center clock, Williams’ ovation was undoubtedly the loudest. It was even louder than teammate Luke Maye’s, who dominated the Wolfpack with a season-high 31 points. “I heard it,” Williams said after the win. “I really appreciate it. I know they (the fans) appreciate playing hard and playing well. That’s all I try to do, man. Just go out here and play as hard as I can.” The type of reception Williams received was something he hadn’t experienced in a while. The senior has dealt with his fair share of criticism this season, especially early on when he was struggling shooting the ball. Williams failed to make a single basket in his first two games and shot just 27.7 percent from the field through UNC’s first six. His defensive effort and energy was still there, but his shot simply wasn’t falling.

No matter if his shot was falling or not, defense hasn't been an issue for Williams. Jenna Miller, THI

As a result, Williams was often asked about his shooting woes when he met with the media, not to mention the tenor of social media at the time. For most, constant reminders of your struggles would understandably be tough to deal with. Regardless, his demeanor gave the impression he was never bothered by it, even if a lot of the criticism he received was coming from his own fan base. “Fans will talk, we (the players) see the good and the bad,” Williams said on Tuesday night. “But God, He loves me no matter what, no matter if I’m scoring zero points or scoring 30. God loves me so that’s the one person that I’m trying to please right now.” That maturity is in part why Williams has been much more like the player people expected before the season since cutting the cord to that awful start in November. And the Midlothian, VA, native has rained his game even more since ACC play started. . Going into UNC’s ACC opener at Pittsburgh on Jan. 5., Williams was averaging 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. His points per game total was the lowest of any Tar Heels’ starter at the time but his overall play, especially distributing the ball, had been an asset.

The consummate team player, Williams is also one of UNC's leaders. Jenna Miller, THI

Williams offset some of his inaccuracies shooting by getting teammates involved. It’s that whatever-it-takes approach that makes him such a valuable teammate. Glory isn’t what William seeks, but victories are, even if it means teammates get the spotlight. “Give the guys credit, they’re making the shots when I give them the ball,” he said a few weeks ago. “I think they deserve all of the credit. They’re putting the ball in the basket, all I’m doing is making a simple little pass.” But now he’s making shots, too. In UNC’s last five games, Williams has scored in double-figures four times and is shooting 45.5 percent from three, a big jump from where he was at Thanksgiving. Even through the criticism, the grizzled veteran simply deflects the negativity. In fact, he doesn’t pay attention to it at all anymore. “Honestly, and this might sound really bad but it’s brutally honest, I don’t play to please anybody out here,” Williams said after his 17-point performance in the win over N.C. State. “I’m playing to please my God and, if He gets the glory out of this, out of the way that I play, then I’m satisfied with that.” If he keeps playing the way he has recently, Tuesday night will not be the last time the four-year veteran receives a standing ovation from the same people that once doubted him.

