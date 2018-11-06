The High School Football regular season concludes last weekend, and boy did it end with a bang. One team finished the regular season undefeated while another avoided a winless season with a huge victory. Here's how it went down:





Louisa (10-0) 35, Fluvanna County (6-4) 7

The Lions of Louisa finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 under new coach Will Patrick, doing so for the second straight season. The team, as a result, clinched the top seed in next week's Class 4 Region B playoffs. The Lions blew the Flucos out of the water as Jaret Hunter had a season-high 255 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the victory.





Western Albemarle 35 (8-2), Albemarle (4-6) 10

Western clinched a home playoff game next week by beating Albemarle by 25 points, snapping a two-game skid against the county rival. Western held AHS to just 99 yards in the first half, and Austin Shifflett rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the win.









Others

Buffalo Gap (5-5) 44, Wilson Memorial (5-5) 6

Charlottesville 31 (1-9), Monticello (2-8) 14

R.E. Lee-Staunton (6-4) 34, Stuarts Draft (5-7) 14



