Unseasonal temperatures on Thursday had to have put any football fan in the mood for what's to come. The 2018 high school football season gets underway for many on Friday, and from tidewater to near the Tennessee battle, those three magical words will play in our heads all day -- "Football is back!"

With with the first game coming for many teams, it can go either two ways. You can win to start your season off on the right note or you can lose and question the preparation leading into the opener, wondering how those problems can be fixed right away ahead of the second game.

For many teams in the Charlottesville, Albemarle and Augusta County area, they are dreaming big. they crave the respect and success teams in Richmond, Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia get. They feel like they can compete and make a run, and every team hopes this is the year they do it.

So how's Week 1 shaping up? Here are our predictions for the opening games.





Albemarle at Mountain View

It's been challenging for Albemarle to start seasons off hot, but here's a fantastic chance against a proven Moutain View team. Albemarle is coming off a 5-6 record and it hopes to make a huge splash early in 2018 with Brandon Isaiah entering his fifth season.

With three straight winning seasons but a lot of talent having graduated, young guys must step up. On the road, it won't be easy, but with Mahki Washington running the ball, they'll have a chance. The problem is, with the defenders lost, stopping MV's Jamil Collison-Cofie is going to be quite the challenge. He had over 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, and QB Brian Tweedy is also a star who'll play at the next level. And that's a recipe for a MV win.

Score - MVHS 42, AHS 21







Louisa at Courtland

Louisa County has state title aspirations after going 14-1 last season. Penn State commit Brandon Smith leads the way, yet Courtland does return its offensive playmakers from a year ago with QB Shyheem Lewis at the controls. One thing to keep an eye on is how LCHS functions with first-year coach Will Patrick. Nevertheless, the Lions' defense is just too good to lose this one.

Score - LCHS 35, CHS 21







E.C. Glass at Charlottesville

Eric Sherry has helped turn the CHS program around and in his eighth season, this could be the best year yet. Sabias Folley returns to lead the triple-option attack after back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, and the guys remember that one-point loss in last season's opener. E.C. Glass returns 16 starters from an 8-4 team, and this game has all the makings of the game of the weekend. Quarterback Dre'Sean Kendrick is sure to make some exciting things happen for the Hilltoppers. But the Black Knights get their revenge, with Folley dominating.

Score - CHS 35, E.C. Glass 28





William Monroe at Monticello

The only battle of two local teams, the Mustangs welcome the Greene Dragons, who want to avoid being destroyed like a season ago. Last year, MHS opened the campaign with a 49-6 win on the road, but that was against a young WMHS team that has a year under its belt and should be improved.

A total of 19 starters return for Jon Rocha's team, but MHS coach Jeff Lloyd has some questions on offense. QB Kevin Jarrell is now at William and Mary, and Malachi Fields takes over the offense. He has limited experience and will rely on back Benson Hawker to ease some of the pressure. WMHS can pull the upset, but MHS' preparation sees them execute and win big.

Score - MHS 40, WMHS 6



