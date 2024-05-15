Charlottesville native and Vanderbilt transfer Carter Lang announced his commitment to UVa last week. After having just finished his freshman year in Nashville, sources say, Lang returns home as a preferred walk-on. After the experience he got in his rookie season, where he averaged 11.5 minutes, 1.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, Lang comes to Virginia with three years of eligibility remaining.

“The coaching staff, being able to be back in Charlottesville, the degree from Virginia and just everything that comes with that is what ultimately made me come back home,” he told CavsCorner. “I have known the entire coaching staff for a while now since being from the area so I know a lot about their coaching and their culture and they really have everything that I am looking for in a school.”

It obviously means a great deal to him to be able to be back in Charlottesville playing in front of friends and family.

“It is quite exciting,” he explained. “To be honest, I never envisioned that it would happen but I am thrilled. I know a lot of people at the school and I couldn’t be more excited. I am excited to see what I can do.”

Like many schools in the portal era, UVa will have a team next year that looks completely different from this year's group, so a lot of roles are very much to be determined. No matter what, Lang is ready to get to work regardless of what his role will or won’t be.

“It is really up in the air,” he said. “I am going to just go there and work my butt and see what I can do.”

One thing that the St. Anne’s-Belfield product has been working on and will continue to do so is refining his game to fit better into what might be expected of him.

“I have really been focusing on transitioning my game to not just being a 5 but more of a 4,” Lang said. “I have been working on quickness, agility and just my overall shotmaking, especially my three point shooting, that has been something I have been working on the most the last few months.”

No matter what that role is, he is ready to come in and work hard.

“I am going to give it all that I can when I am on the court,” Lang added, “and do everything I can to help Virginia get back to their winning ways.”



