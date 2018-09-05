With week two in the books but a few of the area teams off, there was a chance for some players to jump into the spotlight and create some serious buzz. And some area players did just that this past week. Here are the top three performers:



Donald Seekford, Fort Defiance

Fort Defiace secured an impressive 17-10 upset win over Stuarts Draft on Friday, and it was Donald Seekford's skill on defense that sealed it. In the fourth quarter, he scooped up a fumble and went 60 yards to the house for the winning touchdowns.



Ty Hevener, Wilson Memorial

Wilson came from behind to beat Waynesboro 47-28, and Hevener stole the show. He had 120 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown, but he also returned a point 59 yards for a score as his team dropped the Little Giants to 0-2.



Jarett Hunter, Louisa

The Lions moved to 2-0 after beating Chancellor 45-20, and it was another big game for the defense. But Hunter was the man in a game where four different backs scored. He had 22 carries for 149 yards, finding the endzone twice as the Lions continue to dominate.



