Week 1 is officially in the books, and while some teams in the Charlottesville area and over in the Vally under performed, there were several standout performers, including Monticello High School's newest gunslinger. Here are the top three performers of week one.





QB Malachi Fields, Monticello

MHS' long line of star quarterbacks looks set to continue. From Joe Sanford and Mike Brown to Jhalil Mosley and Kevin Jarrell, the next one looks to be sophomore Malachi Fields. The rising star did just fine in his first career start, a 30-12 win over William Monroe. In the game, he went 8-for-14 passing for 165 yards, he also rushed for 170 yards and recorded four total touches.

It's a monster debut that will only create more buzz around the program. After just one game, it looks like MHS could have its next star.





Western Albemarle Defense

Western's season began with a 17-6 win over Broadway in Crozet, and it was a defensive effort that can set the tone for the rest of the season. Western's stout defense forced six turnovers, while also limiting the Gobbles to just 34 yards rushing. WAHS jumped out to a 14-0 lead and that would be enough, with the defense doing the rest, swarming the opposing offense all game long.





Stuarts Draft's Special Teams

Jo-el Howard and Aaron Nice played massive roles in their team's season-opening 27-23 win over local rival Waynesboro. Both players returned kickoffs, with Nice's being the game winner in the second half. Special teams can obviously make or break teams, and it worked out perfectly for Draft who now know they have two guys who can be threats on any change of possession.