The third week of the high school season completed on Friday with some statement victories, including one from Riverheads who took on local rival Stuarts Draft. Here's the rundown from week three.







Riverheads 51, Stuarts Draft 6

Stuarts Draft went on the road to Riverheads and suffered a loss that could only be described as rough. Riverheads pounded the Cougars by 45 points as the Gladiators got touchdowns from six different players. RHS had eight scoring drives that were at least 60 yards, out-gaining Draft 330-10 in the first half.

Draft got its lone touchdown midway through the final quarter via sophomore running back Blake Roach.





Louisa 42, King George 12

Louisa moved to 3-0 on the season as expected, crushing King George on Friday. KGHS couldn't score until the second half, and by that time it was already 21-0, as the Lions roared their way to another victory. Louisa had 402 yards of offense and no turnovers, recording 233 rushing yards on the night.

Robert Allinder threw two touchdowns on the night while LCHS was only penalized once.





Turner Ashby 32, Monticello 25 (OT)

Monticello dropped its first game of the season on Friday in Bridgewater, falling 32-25 to Turner Ashby in overtime. Tyler Quick scored the winning touchdown and the TA defense finally got it together after allowing 57 points per game over its first two games. A year after going 2-8, the Knights are now 1-2 and have a little bit of momentum. Running back Grant Swinehart tore the Mustangs up, rushing 30 times for 202 yards and three scores.





Other scores

Wilson Memorial 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 7

Lord Botetourt 35, Western Albemarle 16

Brookville 61, Waynesboro 3

East Rockingham 40, R.E. Lee-Staunton 17

Harrisonburg 59, Charlottesville 28



