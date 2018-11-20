Charlottesville Area Regional Semifinals: Louisa, Western Sent Packing
And then there were zero. The Charlottesville area's two remaining teams in the playoffs were eliminated on Friday as Louisa and Western both were defeated. It was a sad end to the season for both,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news