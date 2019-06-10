Chantilly O-Lineman James Pogorelc Talks on ECU Offer
One of the very latest to pick up a new offer from East Carolina is Chantilly High rising senior offensive lineman James Pogorelc. The 6-8, 270 pounder talked about how it occurred.“I was at UNC’s ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news