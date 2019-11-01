The Clock is ticking! In just about a week and a half, the postseason picture will be complete. Most of our teams have just two weeks to make their case and this week will significantly impact the situation. We have several squads that could be in or out including an extremely tight race for the final position in Region 2B.

In addition, we have four squads in four separate regions with an opportunity to run the table and finish the regular season with a perfect record. There’s no doubt that will give an extra incentive to their opponents to disrupt the possibility for those teams. Without hesitation, let’s take a look at what’s on the schedule this week.





Western Albemarle at Louisa County…The Warriors victory last week propelled the team to a .500 record after a slow start to the season. In addition, Western currently holds the final postseason position in their Region after being 13th two weeks ago. Carter Shifflett has been consistent all year at quarterback passing and on the ground. After his own slow start to the season, running back Austin Shifflett is beginning to make his mark and the Warriors have the ability to attack opposing defenses in the run and pass attack.

Louisa County enters this contest with a perfect 8-0 record this season and their last regular season loss dates all the way back to 2016. That same year, the Lions fell victim to the Warriors during district competition. Jarett Hunter, Kalup Shelton, and Robert Morgan IV have provided a triple threat out the backfield for their team and have combined for nearly 2,000 yards rushing. Freshman quarterback Landon Wilson has added a component to the offense that the team hasn’t had in the past which makes Louisa even more dangerous if that’s conceivable.

The Lions defense is also fierce and has allowed just over ten points per game all season. These two teams tend to throw out the records and battle regardless of how things are going prior to their matchup when they meet. Western wants to end the Lions streak and continue their resurgence but will have their hands full in this one…Lions 41, Warriors 17





Fluvanna County at Orange County…After starting off the year 4-1, the Flucos have dropped three straight district contests and find themselves with a .500 record entering this game. Fluvanna is looking to avoid a repeat of 2018 when they tailed off down the stretch after a hot start. Sophomore quarterback Kobe Edmonds continues to give opponents fits with his dual-threat capabilities.

The Fighting Hornets are coming off of a bye week which followed the team winning three of their prior four outings. Orange began the season 0-4 but have dominated district competition with the exception of their contest against Louisa County. Senior running back Jaylen Alexander leads the way for the teams’ offense and has over 5,000 yards in his career for the school.

Fluvanna won last years meeting between the teams by a single point but Orange had won 16 of the 17 prior contests including 13 straight before the Flucos 22-21 victory that came down to the final minutes and a converted two point attempt. This years contest expects to be a solid matchup again and Fluvanna is looking to start a win streak…Fighting Hornets 23, Flucos 20





Albemarle at Charlottesville…The Patriots have started to put things together as their young roster has developed at the varsity level over the course of the season. Injuries were a factor in the slow start but Albemarle won their two previous outings prior to last weeks’ overtime loss to their cross county rival. Running back Ebenezer McCarthy has been a prime component of the Patriots offensive attack and will likely be the workhorse in the backfield after Mahki Robinson-Washington was lost for the remainder of the season due to an injury last week.

The Black Knights took another lump last week as they dropped to 0-9 on the year. Charlottesville is playing in its’ final game of the season and hopes to avoid a winless campaign. Jaleom Adams-Mallory continues to be the most stable and consistent piece of the offense in his fullback position.

Charlottesville will need to stop the Patriots offense but will also need to produce points after being shutout three times and scoring in the single digits in three other appearances. The Patriots have won the last seven games between these teams…Patriots 31, Black Knights 10





Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg…Last week, the Wildcats were winners over Broadway 28-0. The score was a bit deceiving, however, as the offense struggled and allowed quarterback Miller Jay to be sacked five times. Rockbridge is 6-2 entering this game but the matchup will be a challenge as the Wildcats only win against a team that currently has a winning record was against Fort Defiance.

Harrisonburg improved to 5-3 last week with an impressive win against Turner Ashby who has emerged as a top team in the Valley District. Running back Kwentin Smiley is impressive and has speed in the open field that makes him nearly impossible to catch. Quarterback Keenan Glago threw for four touchdowns last week and currently has 18 on the season.

Last fall, these teams combined for 126 points in a track meet. There may not be as many points this year but this should be a high scoring affair. The Blue Streaks defense has limited opponents to just 11 points per contest and will make a valiant effort to repeat the backfield disruption of the Wildcats previous opponent this week…Blue Streaks 33, Wildcats 27









Staunton at Stuarts Draft…The Storm struggled last week against mighty a Riverheads opponent and will not get any type of a break this week. Staunton has dropped five games in a row. Will Dod has been a positive influence on the team at his quarterback position. Dod had success passing last week with two touchdown passes and is also a threat to run the rock.

Stuarts Draft advanced to 8-0 in a close decision with Fort Defiance last week. The Cougars are a physical, group with several weapons that can score. Aaron Nice and Dustyn Fitzgerald provide potent options at running back but the Cougars aren’t afraid of throwing the ball either. Defensively, Draft is solid and will give the Storm fits…Cougars 34, Storm 10





Riverheads at Buffalo Gap…The Gladiators enter this contest with an 8-0 record and have won the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two teams. Riverheads limited Staunton to just 14 points last week and pitched defensive shutouts the two games prior. Through eight games this season, the unit has only allowed a total of 92 points to their opponents.

Of course, if opponents find a way to score, they have to contend with shutting down an aggressive offense that features an option attack that is executed at the highest level and has at least eight team members who can effectively run the ball. Zac Smiley leads the way for that group.

Scoring was not an issue last week for Buffalo Gap which posted 66 points in their victory. Seth Fitzgerald, Tucker Kiracofe and Bryce Hildebrand each had a big night on the ground with over 400 combined rushing yards. At the beginning of the month, the Bison faced Region leader Stuarts Draft and gave them all they could handle before falling in the final quarter.

Riverheads and the Cougars have a lot of similarities but the Gladiators have a longer history of consistent success established…Gladiators 45, Bison 17





Spotswood at Broadway…The Trailblazers enter this contest with essentially their second bye week of the season after winning by forfeit last week. Earlier this year following their off week, Spotswood blasted Rockbridge County 56-10 and will be looking for a similar result this week on the road. Senior running back Ethan Barnhart has led the way for the Trailblazers offense which posted its lowest point total of the season their last time on the field against a stingy Turner Ashby defense.

The Gobblers are still searching for their first win of the season coming into this game. This matchup isn’t ideal but the team is riding a high defensively after causing enormous disruption against Rockbridge County last week in which the team recorded five defensive sacks. The unit is led by Nate Tinnel who has recorded 54 tackles this year. The team has struggled on offense with two shutouts and three games in which they only managed a single touchdown.

It will take another big step in the right direction following last weeks’ improvement for Broadway to derail their opponent this week…Trailblazers 42, Gobblers 7





East Rockingham at Luray…Bulldogs 29, Eagles 15





Page County at Clarke County…Eagles 29, Panthers 14





Waynesboro at Turner Ashby…Knights 39, Little Giants 9





Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance…Indians 28, Green Hornets 14





Rappahannock County at Madison County…Mountaineers 31, Panthers 13





George Mason at William Monroe…Dragons 28, Mustangs 21

















