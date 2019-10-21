Central Virginia Breakdown: Week 8
Final Scores Spotswood 14, Turner Ashby 10Albemarle 24, Fluvanna County 21 OT (Game Recap)Louisa County 45, Kettle Run 0Orange County 50, Monticello 7Western Albemarle 38, Charlottesville 13Strasbu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news