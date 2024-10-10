Central Region Gameday - Week 7

North Cross 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart is in great demand and discusses his recent trip to Michigan + more right here.
William Fleming has a new Head Basketball Coach in Christian Kirchman, who once was a rival player.
Class of 2026 prospect Savion Hiter had four scores in the Piedmont Game of the Week leading Louisa to...
In a game marred by turnovers and penalties, Armstrong survived with a last minute TD to remain undefeated, 5-0!
Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Darling Stadium, where Phoebus made it 40 straight wins with a 37-3 rout of Hampton.
