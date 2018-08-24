For 47 minutes of football we had ourselves a somewhat ugly game... A game of tug and war between two teams shaking off the rust and maybe too the officials... A game that featured sparks on offenses but unsustained... gritty defenses and in a year where it has been unusually rainy... the yellow flags rained down too... It was what you expect in a season opener and then it wasn't... Rusty game yes but with a surprise ending no one saw coming.

#7 Spencer Rife, #15 Brian Carroll, #5 Will Shulleeta, #2 Adam Ballard

1st Quarter Highlights

The game opened with the Cavaliers receiving the kickoff. On the third play of the game, Mills Godwin was flagged for offsides. This would be the first of many flags to fly on this night. In fact, on the first possessions for both teams, they both went three and out and were flagged. On a 3rd & 6 the Eagles nearly pulled off a big play when Spencer Rife hit Will Ballard with a pass but Ballard could not keep his hands on the ball. One of many missed opportunities for both teams. Early on the Cavaliers looked to CJ Houston to make it happen for them... In the first quarter alone he got the ball more than a dozen times but every time it seemed the Cavaliers had it going they would rely too much on him and the Godwin defense would sniff it out. Speaking of sniffing it out... the Cavaliers nearly had a big blunder on a punt return when the ball was fumbled but Kendall Cross was able to fall on it. The Cavaliers went nowhere with that possession but at the end, when punting to Godwin, the Eagles were called for running into the kicker. To make matters work, the Cavaliers fumbled the kick. That setup the first touchdown of the night. Godwin benefited from the Clover Hill blunder setting up shop at the 24 yard line. The drive was a mix of Austin Pitts and Charlie Stanton touching the ball with Stanton taking a pass from Rife and driving it in from 11 yards out to put Godwin on top early, 6-0 with 3:36 to go in the first quarter; the PAT however was missed.

2nd Quarter Highlights

In the second quarter the defenses made plays... Kendall Cross of Clover Hill sacked Spencer Rife on a 3rd & 5 play while the Eagles had the biggest play of the second quarter. That is when Adam Ballard intercepted a Quinnn Mehl pass with 10:23 to go in the half. Was hurt about that one was it was on the 3 yard line! The Cavaliers were that close. Then the Eagles found themselves at the 3 going backwards, losing a yard on each play until they were punting on 4th & 12. The Cavaliers and Eagles had limited success on offense in the second quarter much as they did in the first. The game developed into a chess match of defenses and of course flags. I counted a total of 10 penalties called in the first half, 5 against Clover Hill and 5 against Mills Godwin.

3rd Quarter Highlights

Before we could even get off the first play of the second half, a flag rained down in the form of a delay of game on Clover Hill! That was followed by a false start once Godwin was on offense. Questionable move by the Godwin coaching staff came on the Eagles first possession of the half. Faced with a 4th & 30 after two penalties and the ball sitting at their own 19... they did not punt but rather faked it and tried to get a first... Grayson Hanks was the ball carrier and the Eagles could not convert... Big play moment on the ensuing possession when the Cavaliers were faced with 4th & 5 at the Godwin 31, they of course went for it but Mehl was sacked by Tyler Ely and in the collision both players lost their helmets from the hit. After a heavy dose of Spencer Rife carrying the ball, the Eagles had to punt but the snap went over the head of the kicker but Godwin was able to recover.

4th Quarter Highlights

Into the fourth quarter we go and Godwin gets the ball at their own 37. Facing a 3rd & 11 Spencer Rife is intercepted by Barry Jordan. A flag follows for a personal foul against Mills Godwin and the Cavaliers are in business at the 50. The Cavaliers work down the field with a mix of CJ Houston, Julian Ruiz and Rayquan Eppes. Oh and stop me if you've heard this one before, another flag. The Cavaliers marched 40 yards to the 10 but at the 10 the Eagles took a stand. Stopped on first down, hit for a loss of 3 on second and an incomplete on third setup a field goal opportunity for the Cavaliers with 6:51 to go in the game. Down 6-0 some questioned the call and from 30 yards out the kick was a miss. The drama began building... Godwin was a quick 3 & out as was Clover Hill which set the stage for the biggest moment of the game. 1st & 10 at their own 23 the Eagles went backwards on each play, loss of 3 here, loss of 2 there... It setup a 4th & 18 from their own 21 and to make matters worse Godwin was flagged for a delay of game. Now they are facing 4th & 29! They get the punt off however and the Cavaliers get the ball back with good field position. With less than 45 seconds showing on the clock Mehl hits Jaden Johnson with a 16 yard pass! Clock now reads 11 seconds and the Cavaliers have the ball at the Godwin 28! Mehl hits Johnson again for a pickup of 7 yards down to the 21 with 2.4 seconds on the clock! With .04 seconds on the clock Mehl's pass falls incomplete and the flags fly... We have Eagles and Cavaliers getting chippy, frustration boiling over, losing their cool... however you want to put it. Questionable call in the fact that Godwin is flagged with two personal foul calls and Clover Hill gets none! Clearly the refs thought the Eagles were the instigator... So now the Cavaliers advance all the way to the 7 yard line where Mehl does not pass but rather runs towards visitor sideline towards the endzone stretching the ball and boom! Touchdown! As time expires no less... The Cavaliers can win with a PAT or they can go into overtime with a miss... They leave no doubt and steal victory right from under the Eagles... Eagle fans and players are in shock and angered with the refs... In hindsight, it was an ugly game... There were over 20 flags thrown in this game. In the end however, Clover Hill is 1-0 and Godwin starts the season 0-1.

Scoring Summary - Clover Hill 7, Mills Godwin 6 Time Play Score 3:36 1Q 4-yard pass from Spencer Rife to Charlie Stanton. PAT No Good. Mills Godwin 6-0 0:00 4Q 7-yard run from Quinn Mehl. Jon Michael Elliott PAT Good. Clover Hill 7-6

Players of the Game

On Clover Hill side you look no further than Quinn Mehl. Mehl connected on 21 of his 35 passes and although he did have 2 interceptions, he also had 137 yards passing. He was in the negative in yards rushing but hey, when you score a game winning touchdown with no time on the clock, you've earned it. On the Eagles side...Got to give it up for Will Shuleeta who I have at 9 tackles on the night. The Eagles defense kept the Cavaliers scoreless for nearly the entire game! Shuleeta had the most tackles but it was a group effort on the part of the Godwin D.

Final Thoughts