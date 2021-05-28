Catching Up With 4-Star Wing Justin Taylor At The CP3 Event

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI was on hand Friday night at the CP3 Memorial Classic at the CP3 Academy to check out major North Carolina class of 2022 target 4-star wing Justin Taylor.

The event, which is run by former Wake Forest and current NBA star Chris Paul and held at his facility, began Friday night and runs through Sunday afternoon.

Taylor, who will take an official visit to UNC on June 5 and 6, is the No. 54 overall prospect in the class. At 6-foot-6, he hail from Charlottesville, VA, and will also take officials in June to Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Indiana.

UNC offered Taylor originally in February when then-coach Roy Williams called him to extend while the Tar Heels were traveling to Charlottesville to take on Virginia. Hubert Davis re-affirmed the offer not long after being named Carolina’s coach in early April.

In Friday night’s game, Taylor scored 21 points, which included him shooting 2-for-3 from three-point range and also converted five of his six free throw attempts.

THI has spoken with Taylor quite a few times in recent months but caught up with him again following to game to get the latest as he’s a week away from an official visit in Chapel Hill.

Below is the transcript of what Taylor had to say followed by a video of our interview with the sharpshooting wing:

Note: Video clips of Taylor that THI tweeted Friday night will be posted in the thread this piece is linked: