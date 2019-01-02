After 23 seasons at the helm with more than 200 victories and six state titles to his credit - including each of the last three at the Class 1 level - Robert Casto has coached his final football game at Riverheads High School.

“I had tried preparing everyone for it the last few years,” he said in an interview with The News Virginian, who broke the story on Wednesday. “I have reached the point where I need time for myself. I am not that guy who coaches his entire life, retires and is dead shortly thereafter. How often do you hear about that happening?

“I have been in coaching for nearly 30 years. Time is the issue. I am not willing to give that up. Nothing can bring back time,” he said. “I look in the mirror and wonder who is that old man looking back at me. You didn’t think about time as a young coach, but that changes as you get older, and perhaps wiser. Football is what I do, but not what I am.”

Believe it or not, the tenure didn't get off to a fantastic start for Casto, who lost 17 of his first 20 games, which included a winless campaign in 1996, before a 8-3 breakthrough in 1998. Two years later in 2000, he guided the Gladiators to an unbeaten season and the State Championship.

Additional state titles would follow for Casto in 2006 and 2010 before the recent three-peat. If Riverheads is able to capture a fourth straight State Championship in 2019, they would join the likes of Hampton (1995-98), Phoebus (2008-2011) and Highland Springs (2015-18) as the only programs in VHSL history to accomplish the feat. But if it happens, it'll be without the man that has been the general of the Big Red machine for the past 23 years.

For his career, Casto went 222-59 for a winning percentage of .790. They've gone 37-14 in the playoffs under his direction and become a dynasty at the Class 1 level, handling a previously undefeated Chilhowie team 35-7 in the title game last December, one year after blanking that same Warriors team 42-0 to capture the crown.





