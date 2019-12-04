The Pulaski County Cougars boys basketball team opened their season on the road as they traveled to Carroll County, where the host Cavaliers prevailed by a count of 65-55.



The Cougars with a new Head Coach in Tyler Cannoy led 16-15 after the opening period and took a two-point, 25-23 edge into intermission.

Carroll County started to take control of the game in the third quarter as they outscored the visiting Cougars 21-15 to go up 44-40. They would then stretch that to a double-digit advantage, going up 59-49 with just over two minutes to play in the game.

Carroll County (1-0) put three players into double figures. Jackson Hull led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Ryan Phillips had 15 and fellow senior Matt Marshall chipped in with 14. Ian Herman and Weston Burcham scored eight points apiece.

The Cougars (0-1) got 20 points from A.J. McCloud as he was only Cougar to score in double digits. sophomore J.J. Gulley had nine points and Hayden Gray added seven.

"We had some gaps in scoring and playing defense in the second half," said new Cougars Head Coach Tyler Cannoy. "I will look at the film of the game and see what changes we need to make. This was our first game and I'm learning the guys and they are learning me."

The experience for Carroll County paid dividends in the second half, Cannoy believes.

"They are a senior-laden team over there and played with a cohesion tonight, and we didn't," Cannoy added. "We are a work in progress."

Unselfish play and balanced scoring were two of the main positives that Cavaliers Head Coach Tee Jackson took away from his squad's season-opening victory.

"I thought we played well in the second half and played good team ball," Jackson remarked. "Most of these guys had been together for three or four years now. They don't care who scores and we looked for each other tonight."

The Cougar junior varsity defeated the young Cavaliers 38-29. Peyton McDaniel knocked down four three's on his way to a game-high 16 points as Caleb Underwood chipped in with eight. The Cavaliers were led in scoring by Elijah Cox with eight points.



Pulaski County will be off until next Wednesday, December, 11 when they will be on the road as they travel to Vinton to take on William Byrd. JV action tips at 5:30 and varsity around 7:00.





