Carroll County invaded Radford and came away with an 8-2 victory over the Bobcats. The Cavaliers scored early as they pushed three runs across in the first. They would add two more in the second.

Owen Ward, the starting pitcher for the Cavaliers, gave up just four hits in his four innings of work. He got the win as he struck out three and issued two walks.

Cody Reece had two hits and two RBI. Camden Dehaven drove in a run, scored one and drew a walk. Avery Hunt and Ben Phillips each recorded an RBI for the Three Rivers District Champs.

Radford (4-15-1) got two runs knocked in by Parker Billings. Couper Doyle and Jackson Johnson scored one run apiece. Mason Murphy took the loss as he went three innings, yielding five runs with four of them being of the earned variety. Murphy struck out four batters and issued six walks. g

Up 5-0, Carroll County scored two more runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth for extra breathing room. It made the deficit too large to overcome for the Bobcats.

“We just didn’t hit the ball and got down early," said Radford Head Coach Drew Cox, who also his team afterwards that he was stepping down in his position.

"It's just time to step down. I have some young children and this takes lots of time. I need to spend more time with my family.”

Murphy, Blake Farmer and Jon Flinchum had one hit each. Hayden Joyce went 2 for 2 at the plate with a pair of singles.



