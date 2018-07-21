Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-21 21:54:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Cam’Ron Kelly decommits

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech’s 2019 class has suffered attrition: CB Cam’Ron Kelly decommitted this evening:

The 6-1, 200-pounder picked the Hokies - who were not in his “final” five - in a shocking choice this Spring. However, the predictable end to that one has come to fruition, and the top-ranked player in the VT class will re-open his choices.

The decommitment is a blow for VT, but with a class of several defensive backs (and others on the recruiting board), it’s more damaging in the Rivals team recruiting rankings than it may ultimately prove to be in the field, as long as an adequate replacement is found.

