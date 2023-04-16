You cannot often pick up a transfer defensive lineman within the conference with almost 1,000 career snaps under his belt. Immanuel Hickman former of East Carolina committed to South Florida coach Alex Golesh on Sunday night following a weekend visit to Tampa. Hickman can play both defensive tackle and defensive end making him a versatile piece for the Bulls who need bodies on the defensive line.

The Virginia native was excited to make the decision to come to USF and he wanted to continue the vibe from his official visit permanently.

"The culture," Hickman replied when asked why he committed to USF. "I love the coaches, the guys, and the community. It was an experience that I didn’t want ever to end."

Hickman shined in the 2021 season for the Pirates starting 11 of 12 games and playing a career-high 456 snaps with 25 tackles and three sacks. He was limited to nine games in 2022 with 24 tackles and one sack. He played defensive tackle last season for the Pirates and defensive end in prior seasons. He is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left due to the Covid 2020 season.