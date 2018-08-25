The beat goes on for the Westfield Bulldogs.

The three-time defending Class 6 state champions received contributions across the board on Friday night as they broke open a close game with Lake Braddock in the second half for a 42-21 season-opening win.

Leading just 14-7 at halftime, the visiting Bulldogs exploded for touchdowns on each of their first three possessions of the third quarter. Junior quarterback Noah Kim hooked up with senior wideout Bizzet Woodley for two of those, and connected with Wake Forest commit Taylor Morin on the other.

Kim finished the game 11-of-15 for 155 yards and five touchdowns. Like Woodley, Morin finished with a pair of touchdown grabs, also pulling in one in the second quarter.

Senior tailback Eugene Asante—an all-state selection last season along with Kim and Woodley—added 149 yards rushing on 15 carries.

The win was the 25th in a row for Westfield, which hasn’t tasted defeat since a 35-34 setback at Briar Woods on Oct. 7th, 2016.



