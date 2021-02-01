VirginiaPreps - Buck & Tony Show: Life & Legend of Flint Hill Grad Dennis Scott





The Buck & Tony Show has been going on since 2020. It's a regular video show on YouTube, hosted by Wakefield Head Basketball Coach Tony Bentley and his right-hand man, longtime assistant Horace 'Buck' Willis.

Together, they've helped build Wakefield into one of the state's premier basketball programs during their 20 seasons. Many of their previous episodes focused on the history of the Wakefield basketball program, even featuring guests from the 1990 regional title team in the 30-year anniversary of the squad, plus a bracket challenge of the 64 best players they've had during their time there with fan interaction.

The Warriors have reached the State Tournament Final Four on five occasions since 2005, including reaching the title game in Class 5 during the 2017-18 campaign when Varina rallied in the second half to best them.

Recently, the two caught up with former NBA player Dennis Scott, who starred at Flint Hill and was the Naismith Prep Basketball Player of the Year in the country upon graduating in 1987. After that, Scott went on to star at Georgia Tech, earning 1990 ACC Player of the Year honors and leading the Yellow Jackets to a Final Four.

Scott was chosen fourth overall in the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, whom he helped - along with superstars Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway - reach the 1995 NBA Finals.

In this interview, Scott discusses an array of subjects, including his journey from the prep scene to College Basketball, the pros and his current gig now as an analyst for NBA TV.





*** Special Thanks to Coach Bentley at Wakefield for allowing us to share this and go check out the YouTube page here ***