Brentsville among the top squads in the Northwestern District
In 2019, Brentsville recorded their fifth straight season in the playoffs and their best team record under head coach Joe Mullinax who is entering his fourth season at the helm of the program.After...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news