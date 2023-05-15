Kahoun is Notre Dame’s 16th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. After Kahoun's commitment, the Irish remain No. 2 in the 2024 Rivals team rankings with 1,862 points, trailing only No. 1 Michigan with 1,951 points.

The four-star linebacker from Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry verbally committed to the Irish on Monday morning. He reported 14 total offers and chose Notre Dame over schools including Florida State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker is ranked as the No. 5 player in Virginia and No. 26 outside linebacker in the 2024 class. He is the second linebacker in the class, joining three-star prospect Teddy Rezac, who committed on Friday.

Rivals classifies Irish commits Bryce Young and Cole Mullins as linebackers, but Notre Dame recruited both as defensive ends.

Kahoun detailed why he felt it was time to commit to Notre Dame.

"The whole package ... world-class academics and football," Kahoun told Inside ND Sports. "[Head] Coach [Marcus] Freeman, [defensive coordinator Al] Golden, and [graduate assistant Max] Bullough were in early and were consistent on how I was a fit and could impact the roster."

Kahoun visited Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 and has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for June 9-11.

Kahoun also plays lacrosse and previously committed to Ohio State last September in that sport. However, he said he was open to playing football in college and has decided to pursue that sport.

“He’s obviously a fantastic athlete," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman. "He’s a high-caliber lacrosse player. He’s very explosive for an inside linebacker type. This is a take for Notre Dame that’s purely based on traits. His game film is great, but he’s not playing the high-caliber opponents at all. He’s going to have a learning curve.

"This kind of harkens back to the days when Notre Dame would go after a lot of those guys from Woodberry Forest, a lot of those central Virginia guys who might fit the athletic profile but are not used to the caliber of opponents that they’re going to face at the college level. Bodie is hands down a better athlete than somebody like Greer Martini or even Doug Randolph. He’s more is of a scheme fit than the two of them were.

"But I do like the idea that Notre Dame is trying to get more explosive and faster on the defensive side of the ball. They’ll more or less coach him up, for lack of a better term, on the scheme itself and developing those football instincts that he needs.”

Notre Dame remains in the market for at least one more linebacker in the 2024 class with four-star recruits Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Brian Huff, three-star recruit Chris Cole, and unrated recruit Keyshawn Flowers remaining as top candidates.

