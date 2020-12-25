VirginiaPreps - Breaking down top OL still available in 2021 class

*****



Benny committed to Michigan State in early November, but he didn't sign during the early period. He continues to say he still plans to sign with the Spartans in February. Michigan is trying very hard to flip him while Penn State, Kentucky and others were also involved in his recruitment. Rated as the fifth-best player in the state of Michigan in what's a loaded class, one of the reasons Benny picked Michigan State was because he wants to play along the defensive line and the Spartans have given him the go-ahead although some believe he's even better as an offensive lineman.

USC signed 19 of its 20 pledges last Wednesday with the one holdout being Mapakaitolo, who could still be working through some academic issues to be a part of this Trojans' class. Originally from Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany, Mapakaitolo played his senior season at Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain. He recently said that he planned to sign with USC in February because his mother's birthday is the week of signing day. BYU has been reaching out recently if USC doesn't work out.

Roberts had been committed to Auburn since late May and likely would have ended up with the Tigers, but coach Gus Malzahn was fired and the Houston North Shore three-star offensive guard reopened his recruitment. Alabama is considered the frontrunner to land Roberts since he has developed a great relationship with numerous coaches on the staff. Alabama is looking to fill out its class with at least one more offensive lineman.

