VirginiaPreps - BREAKING: Devon Hunter suspended indefinitely

Virginia Tech will be without one of its projected starters for the foreseeable future. Safety Devon Hunter has been suspended.

Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities effective immediately for not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes. We cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved.

Hunter was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, and is one of the highest-regarded players on the team. However, he's had difficulty breaking into the starting lineup (his only start to date was as an injury replacement for Reggie Floyd last season), and violating personal conduct policies certainly won't make it easy to get back into the mix.

