Braylon Johnson excited about the Hokies
If Virginia Tech wants to land Class of 2023 defensive back Braylon Johnson, the Hokies' recruiting pitch won't have to be too information-based. The son of former VT safety Loren Johnson has grown up steeped in Orange and Maroon lore.
The elder Johnson, now his son's head football coach at Richmond-area powerhouse Highland Springs High, has always made sure his son feels a connection back to Blacksburg.
"Family ties," Braylon Johnson said. "Having my father play there, and I know a couple other guys who went there. So there's a lot of family ties and things of that nature. But other than that, the program doesn't have to sell too much to me. I already have a good idea about it."
