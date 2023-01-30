Playing each other for the second time in three nights, the Carroll County Cavaliers had upset on their minds. Radford had defeated the Cavaliers at Carroll County by nine in the previous encounter.

They would lead the home-standing Bobcats 22-19 at halftime. Radford (13-1) would turn up their defensive effort in the second half to pull out a 50-44 victory.

Radford held the Cavaliers to just six points in the third quarter. In fact, they would hold Carroll County to just one field goal in the quarter as the stifling defense took control..

During the second half, Radford outscored the Cavaliers 31-22. Taking center stage was Elijah Kelly. The 6-foot-7 big man for the Bobcats produced a double-double with a game-high 28 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Gavin Cormany scored 10 points with eight of those coming in the second half. Kelly shot 18 foul shots connecting on 15 of those. The Bobcats trailed until taking the lead 23-22 with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter.

Carroll County. was led in scoring by Bryce Smoot with 13 points. Elijah Cox chipped in with 12 as he was in foul trouble for most of the game. The 6-4 senior scored six points in each half.

"Kelly played a heck of a game for us. He's really been coming around. Just getting better and better," said Radford Head Coach Rick Cormany, who earlier in the season moved into second all-time in wins for boys basketball in VHSL history. "We didn't t shoot the ball well, but I thought we woke up there in the third quarter defensively."

Carroll County Head Coach Anthony Barnes echoed Cormany's comments regarding the third period being the difference in the ballgame.

"I thought the third quarter was the turning point of the game," remarked Barnes. "We scored only six points and we had chances in the second half, but missed some easy shots. Proud of the guys' effort tonight. We shot 19 threes, but only hit five of them."



