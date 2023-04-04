The Radford Bobcats came from behind twice to down the Buffaloes of Floyd County 7-4. Junior Lester knocked in two, scored a run, and was the winning pitcher in relief for the Bobcats.

Lester pitched the last three innings as he faced nine batters and struck out six to pick up the win. The victory halted Radford's three-game losing streak.



Lester had two hits and leadoff man Joey Raccuia added three hits, one RBi, and scored a run. Evan Woinski scored a run and also drive in one. Four other Radford players tallied one hit each.



Floyd finished with just four hits with Davis Goff, Camden Italiano, Garrett Greenman, and Duncan Slaughter having those. Floyd scored twice in the top of the first as AJ Cantrell - a multi-sport standout from the basketball team - came through with a sac fly and Goff knocked in the other run after the first two batters drew walks. Floyd then went up 3-0 in the second as Greenman doubled and later scored on a wild pitch from Radford's starting pitcher Mason Murphy.



Radford managed to tie the game in their half of the second. Brett Farmer singled in Tanner Lester. From there, Raccuia singled in Farmer. Woinski then sharply singled to leftfield to score Hayden Joyce.

Floyd would go back ahead in the top of the third as Goff singled and scored on a double by Italiano.



Radford claimed the lead in the fourth when Junior Lester singled to rightfield to score Colton Pyne and Joyce. They would then get some insurance in the sixth inning as Raccuia singled and moved to second on an error. He would score on another error, followed by Hunter Hancock singling to center to drive home Junior Lester.

"We needed this win today, " said Radford Head Coach Drew Cox. "We got some key hits and Junior Lester pitched and hit the ball in the clutch. Hancock came off the bench to get a big insurance hit for a big run. We did the little things well and I'm proud of the guys."



