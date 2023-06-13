Blue Ridge School is pleased to welcome Donny Moss as its new Lacrosse Head Coach. Moss’s impressive on-field experience as both a player and coach combined with his deep commitment to education make him an ideal fit for the BRS program.

A graduate of Adelphi University and Elmira College, Moss comes to St. George after seven years at the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he served as Assistant Head Coach of Men’s Lacrosse. During his tenure, RIT posted a 122-9 record, winning back-to-back NCAA Div. III National Championships in 2021 and 2022, earning Moss a place on the Division III Coaching Staff of the Year.

“I am ecstatic to bring Donny aboard as our new Head Lacrosse Coach. From our first conversation, I knew he would be a great fit for Blue Ridge and someone who will find great success,” Athletic Director,Parker Kirwan said. “His passion for lacrosse is contagious and he is committed to helping his players find success at BRS and beyond. Go Barons!”

Moss’ success as a player earned him recognition as a First Team All-American and the Region III Defensive Player of the Year during his undergraduate years at Adelphi.

Following his collegiate career, Moss embarked on a remarkable 13-year professional journey where he played for the Rochester Rattlers, Hamilton Nationals, and the Long Island Lizards. He also made the 2015 Team USA FIL World Indoor Lacrosse team and played on the Team USA Box Lacrosse Team from 2014-2019.

Beginning in 2010, Moss began coaching, first on the prep level, then as an Assistant Coach at Elmira College while he was completing his MSE in Education. More recently while at RIT, he has been a leader in youth lacrosse with Roots Box Lacrosse, Sweetlax Lacrosse, and Grizzly Lacrosse.

Translating his playing experience into coaching expertise, Moss emphasizes the importance of hard work, respect, and a deep understanding of the game. Moss shares, “I wouldn’t tell them [the players] to do something I wouldn’t do. I consider myself a very hard-working athlete.” His coaching philosophy centers around making players “life ready and college ready,” ensuring that they are not only skilled on the field but also ready to face challenges head-on and embrace life’s many lessons.

Moss’ deep reverence for lacrosse, especially its roots in Native American traditions, has shaped his approach to coaching. He underscores the significance of the game as a sacred space, stating, “When you step on that field, it’s done so with respect.”

Moss shares this belief with current BRS Coach Dom Starsia who has just completed his third season at Blue Ridge. A legend in the lacrosse community, Starsia boasts an illustrious coaching career, including four NCAA national championships during his tenure at the University of Virginia. Moss notes that “Coach Starsia’s hospitality, guidance, and constant communication in this process have shown that we are aligned in our vision for the team’s success, and I am thrilled he will be an important member of our coaching staff.”

“I did not know Donny except by impressive reputation before this process began and have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his young family,” Starsia said. “He is a rising star in the coaching profession and exactly the right role model and leader for Blue Ridge student-athletes. The lacrosse program is in good hands and his contribution to the larger community will be a significant one overall. This is a win for Blue Ridge on all levels.”

Beyond his lacrosse pedigree, Moss’s teaching experience further strengthens his ability to connect with young minds and inspire them both on and off the field. BRS is further pleased that Moss will further leverage this experience by serving as its Associate Director of Admission in addition to his coaching and campus community duties.

Beyond his lacrosse pursuits, Moss values his time spent with family and engages in a variety of hobbies. He describes himself as a Renaissance man, enjoying art, playing the guitar, and being a music enthusiast. Moss is also an outdoorsman who appreciates hunting and fishing. His partner, Jennie, and their two boys are excited to move to the Blue Ridge School campus and become a part of the community.



