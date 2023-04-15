They had their chances. They just didn’t get the big key hit. That was the story of the Pulaski County Cougars baseball team losing to the visiting Blacksburg Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The Bruins scored twice in the top of the first on two hits, plus two walks off the Cougars starting pitcher Nick Golden. John Michael Szefc drew a leadoff walk and scored on a double by Brice Abbott. Abbott then crossed the plate on a double by Spencer Campbell.

Campbell finished the game by going a perfect 4 of 4 at the plate. He had three singles to go with his first inning double. Abbott went 2 for 4, scored a run and knocked in one for the winning Bruins.

Pulaski County (4-3) scored one run in the first and one in second to tie the game up at 2-apiece. The Bruins reclaimed the lead in their half of the fourth as Szefc hit a sac fly to center to score Major Marshall. They tacked on another run in the the fifth with a single by Brody Shealor to knock in Alex Rudolph.

The Cougars would battle back in their bottom of the fifth as Gabe Huff led off the inning with a triple to right center that rolled to the fence. Cole Albert then singled to score Huff to cut their deficit to 4-3.

After Blaine Reedy struck out, Nick Golden came through with single to put runners on first and second with one out. Albert was picked off of second and Johnny Anderson flied out to end the inning.

The sixth inning saw the Cougars waste another chance. Zach Dalton got aboard on a walk, and Noah Long reached on an error with just one out. The next two Cougar batters would hit into a fielder choice and pop up to second to end their threat.

“We had our chances tonight,” said Cougars Head Coach Greg Allen. We had the right guys up at the plate, but we just didn’t get the big hit when we needed it. I thought Golden and Johnny Anderson pitched well enough for us. It’s a tough loss for us."

The Cougars’ Huff and Albert both had two hits. Four other batters had one hit each. Albert, CJ Butner, and Golden notched one RBi each.

The Bruins got four hits from Campbell and two from Abbott in the win. Abbott got the pitching win as he went five innings, giving up three runs, of two of those were earned. He stuck out five and walked no one. Rioli Pula went the last inning as he walked one.

The tough luck loser for the Cougars was Golden, who pitched four innings. He surrendered three runs on five hits. He struck out six, but issued five base on balls. Anderson went the last three innings, scattering four hits.



