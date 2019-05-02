Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Tommy Austin as Head Football Coach and Health and Physical Education instructor.

Previously, Austin coached at Greenbrier Christian since 2016. He also has coached at Franklin, Kecoughtan, Lakeland and Windsor. The position became open when Chris Scott left the Crusaders after three seasons to become the Head Football Coach at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake. Scott went 18-11 overall during his time at Bishop Sullivan.

A lifelong educator and coach, Mr. Austin has been teaching for more than thirty years and served previously as an adjunct professor for Sports Science and Physical Education at the collegiate level.

Coach Austin has extensive experience at multiple levels of football competition including a stint with the NFL as an intern with the Washington Redskins. He has held numerous coaching positions at the Division II and Division III collegiate levels as an Associate Head Coach, Director of Football Operations, Recruiting Coordinator, and Defensive Coordinator. Coach Austin has spent twenty seven years as a high school football coach in public and private schools in Virginia and North Carolina. He was instrumental in the turnaround of several programs in private and public schools in the Hampton Roads area.

A native of Suffolk, Mr. Austin graduated from Suffolk High School in 1978. He played football at Chowan College, where he received an Associates Degree in 1983. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Education from North Carolina State University in 1986. Coach Austin is married to Karen Austin, and they have two daughters, Lindsay and Bobbie.

Coach Austin will be introduced at an official press conference on May 2 at 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School. Following the press conference, there will be a meet-and-greet for players, parents, alumni and the Bishop Sullivan Catholic High community.



