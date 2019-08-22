News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 2021 OL talks Pitt, recruiting

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Trevyon Green is a massive presence as a 2021 offensive line prospect. He checks in at 6’7” and 390-pounds. He currently holds seven scholarship offers, and picked one up from Pitt earlier this spr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}