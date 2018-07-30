Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 10:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2019 F Robbie Beran trying to enjoy the process as he sets fall visits

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After a strong month on the AAU circuit with Team Richmond out of Virginia, Robbie Beran's recruitment looks much different than it did three weeks ago.

With his travel-ball career now behind him, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward is trying to enjoy the process as he sifts through 20-plus scholarship offers.

"Things went really well this month and I just tried to enjoy my last few AAU tournaments," Beran told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's bittersweet because AAU has been a staple of my summer for so long, but it's also the start of the next chapter.

Wxuu6djgr1atrkamagsr
Robbie Beran
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}