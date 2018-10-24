The Ben Moore Hampton Roads Fall Basketball League Playoffs conclude on Wednesday night with semifinals and finals for three divisions - the 'M' Division and "Y' Division for varsity as well as the 'JV' Division for junior varsity.

All games will be played in the orange section of the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, VA.

The 'M' Division Semis feature Granby against Western Branch and John Marshall versus Lake Taylor. In the ''Y' Division Semis, it'll be Peninsula Catholic taking on Denbigh and Nansemond River facing Surry.

A matchup of 7-1 squads battle in the JV Championship with Nansemond River vs. Western Branch.



