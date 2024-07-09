Shamari Earls felt he rushed his original commitment.

The 2025 Rivals250 defensive back took a boatload of visits this spring, including one to Georgia on April 6. Earls committed to South Carolina on April 20 at the end of the tiring process.

But Earls continued to keep his options open. Nearly three months after his pledge to the Gamecocks, Earls flipped his commitment to Georgia.

"It feels great, honestly," Earls said.