Joshua Miller's decision to flip from Penn State to Georgia came down to feeling at home.

He feels Athens fits him better than Happy Valley. During his first conversation with Kirby Smart, Miller felt like he'd known Georgia's head coach for years.

That conversation came on Miller's first visit to Athens on May 31. Less than two weeks later, Miller is the newest member of Georgia's 2023 class.

"The setting around Georgia, being around the staff, the team, just in all, Georgia just feels like a better home fit for me than Penn State," Miller said. "It’s no disrespect to Penn State or no diss to Penn State. Georgia, it just fits me more as a person."