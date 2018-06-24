Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-24 16:49:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Beaver finds fit at West Virginia

Hvz5qpqbikbspqzy3zyy
Beaver had known it was West Virginia for some time.
Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Spotsylvania (Va.) Massaponax offensive lineman Donavan Beaver has had an idea West Virginia would be where he spent his college career for a few weeks after his first visit to Morgantown a few weeks ago he just needed to cross one more thing of his list.

That happened this past weekend when he was on campus for the annual 7-on-7 tournament for an unofficial visit with his family by his side.

That thing?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}