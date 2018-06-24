Spotsylvania (Va.) Massaponax offensive lineman Donavan Beaver has had an idea West Virginia would be where he spent his college career for a few weeks after his first visit to Morgantown a few weeks ago he just needed to cross one more thing of his list.

That happened this past weekend when he was on campus for the annual 7-on-7 tournament for an unofficial visit with his family by his side.

That thing?