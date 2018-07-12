VirginiaPreps.com

Ballowe Looks to Build on Freshman Season
Collegiate 2021 prospect John Ballowe burst on the scene with an outstanding freshman season helping the Cougars to their 2nd straight State title game appearance. Ballowe took over the starting outside linebacker spot and finished the year with 45 tackles including seven for loss. He was excellent in the passing defense with four interceptions and three pass breakups...numbers you don't usually see from a freshman linebacker.
"I think I did a good job of adjusting to the varsity pace of play and learning to read plays better than I had before," Ballowe said. "I was able to get in the right spots to make plays."
With the graduation of last years leading tackler Evan Clark, Ballowe expects to move inside and start at inside linebacker
."My sophomore season will bring new challenges because I am moving to inside linebacker which will give me more experience as a linebacker and as a football player," Ballowe said "I won’t have to adjust to the pace anymore and I can just play football."In addition to changing positions on defense, Ballowe expects his playing time will increase on the other side of the football too.
"This year I will most likely play tight end or wide receiver on offense," Ballowe said. "I will also potentially be the punter."
Ballowe was also a starter on the Collegiate baseball team that advanced to the State playoffs, A minor injury prevented him from attending any football camps but it wasn't a priority since he had just finished his first year. Right now, he prefers football over baseball.
"Right now, I feel I am a better as football player," Ballowe said. "I like the family aspect of football and being able to play games are second to none. I like baseball because I have enjoyed playing it all my life."
The "family" feeling of playing football is taken one step higher with John's dad Greg on the Collegiate staff as an assistant coach. John said there is no added pressure having his dad as one of the coaches. As a matter-of-fact, having a coach at home is a bonus.
"Since my dad is not my position coach, I rarely come in contact with him during the game," Ballowe said. "Where it helps me a lot is he is able to talk to me about the games and what I can do better after each one. I like being able to watch the film and ask him questions to get immediate feedback"
If Ballowe continues to improve his game, it's just a matter of time before he will be on the radar of college football recruiters. His sophomore goals are set very high but he believes they are attainable.
"I would like to play in the State championship again and I would like to be nominated for an All-Prep League and All-State at linebacker."