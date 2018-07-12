VirginiaPreps.com

Collegiate 2021 prospect John Ballowe burst on the scene with an outstanding freshman season helping the Cougars to their 2nd straight State title game appearance. Ballowe took over the starting outside linebacker spot and finished the year with 45 tackles including seven for loss. He was excellent in the passing defense with four interceptions and three pass breakups...numbers you don't usually see from a freshman linebacker.

"I think I did a good job of adjusting to the varsity pace of play and learning to read plays better than I had before," Ballowe said. "I was able to get in the right spots to make plays."

With the graduation of last years leading tackler Evan Clark, Ballowe expects to move inside and start at inside linebacker

."My sophomore season will bring new challenges because I am moving to inside linebacker which will give me more experience as a linebacker and as a football player," Ballowe said "I won’t have to adjust to the pace anymore and I can just play football."In addition to changing positions on defense, Ballowe expects his playing time will increase on the other side of the football too.

"This year I will most likely play tight end or wide receiver on offense," Ballowe said. "I will also potentially be the punter."