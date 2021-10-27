This past offseason, Rutgers Basketball lost two major contributors in Jacob Young (Oregon) and Myles Johnson (UCLA) to the transfer portal, as they will finish out their collegiate careers elsewhere.

However the Scarlet Knights did add a few transfers of their own, one of which was former four-star recruit Aundre Hyatt, who decided to come play closer to his home state of New York after three seasons with the LSU Tigers.

Hyatt spoke with The Knight Report about his decision to come home, expectations for this upcoming season and more.

“After the season I had a decision to make if I was going to return to LSU or not,” Hyatt told TKR. “Once I entered the portal, Rutgers called me. The very next morning, I had a long conversation with Pike (Steve Pikiell) and he was just asking me what I wanted out of the portal and I just said I wanted to be somewhere that I can have an impact on winning and just play my game. End of the day I chose Rutgers and I’m just happy to be close to home, playing with these guys and for coach Pikiell.”

