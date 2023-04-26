Track standout Sheila Trice-Myers joins Matt Hatfield on Priority Auto Sports Radio 94.1 FM to discuss his induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Friday, April 21st.

A product of Louisa County High School in Mineral, VA, Trice-Myers went on to rewrite the Christopher Newport University and NCAA record books. During her four years on the Peninsula, Trice would become one of the most decorated athletes in NCAA Track and Field history, finishing her career with 32 All-American honors and 15 National Championships.

Her first national title came in 1987 as part of CNU’s winning 4×100m relay team. From that point on Trice would set the track on fire, winning four more national titles in 1988, six in 1989, and four in 1990. She remains the NCAA Division III record holder in the 55-meter indoor hurdles.