Former UVA quarterback and ACC Player of the Year Shawn Moore chats with Matthew Hatfield on the night he gets inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame - Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Before playing at UVA, Moore attended Martinsville High School. In his three seasons with the Cavaliers, Moore would rewrite the record books, concluding his career in 1990 with 41 school, ACC and individual records.

In fact, Moore led UVA to its first ever national No. 1 ranking in 1990 and finished fourth in the Heisman voting, closing out his college career with 6629 yards passing and 55 touchdowns to go with 1268 yards rushing and 28 more TD's.