Local fan favorite Joe Bryant - who starred at both Norfolk State and Lake Taylor High - chats following his opening night performance at the 2023 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament held at Churchland High on Wednesday, April 12th.

Bryant, who won a state title during his days with the Titans, went on to earn MEAC Player of the Year honors twice with the Spartans of NSU. He was also chosen as an MVP at the recent Reese's All-Star Game held on Final Four weekend in Texas.

During his senior season with the Titans of Lake Taylor, Bryant averaged 16 points per game during the postseason with a 33-point effort vs. Huguenot in the State Semis.