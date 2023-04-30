Former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series Champion Ryan Zimmerman joins Matt Hatfield on Priority Auto Sports Radio 94.1 to discuss his induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Friday, April 21st.

A graduate of Kellam High in Virginia Beach, Zimmerman enjoyed success at all levels of baseball. The University of Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame inductee ranks in the Top 10 in multiple offensive categories in Cavaliers history.

A 2005 All-ACC and All-American selection, Zimmerman became the first draft pick in Washington Nationals history when the franchise selected him 4th overall in the 2005 MLB entry draft. Over the next 16 seasons, Zimmerman would compile a career that would see him retire as the franchise leader in hits (1,846), home runs (284), RBI (1,061), and games played (1,799).

Nicknamed “Mr. National”, the two time National League All-Star, would help lead the Nationals to their first World Series title in 2019, and his no. 11 jersey has been retired by the club.