Distinguished Virginia Award recipient Joe Montgomery joins Matt Hatfield on Priority Auto Sports Radio 94.1 to discuss his induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Friday, April 21st.

A product of Brookville High School in Lynchburg, VA, Montgomery was a standout center for William & Mary football in the 1970’s. The 1973 All-American, and 1985 William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame inductee has experienced success both on and off the field. His commitment to his alma mater and greater community has seen him appointed to the William & Mary Board of Visitors, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees, and the Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees among others.

In 2017 Montgomery was honored by the Rimington Trophy as the Gerald R. Ford Legends Award recipient. The award is presented to a former collegiate or professional center that, in addition to a standout football career, has also made significant contributions to the football and/or business communities, or through philanthropic endeavors.