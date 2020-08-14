VirginiaPreps - AUDIO - Chris Scott Talks Oscar Smith Football & More

Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott joined Matthew Hatfield during the 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Monday, August 3, 2020 to discuss the life in his profession these days during this global pandemic, plus offer up some thoughts on how his first season with the Tigers went and how he approaches the VHSL's recent decision to push the start of Fall Sports back until February of 2021.

Scott led Ocean Lakes, his alma mater, to a state title in 2014 when the Dolphins defeated Centreville in overtime at UVA's Scott Stadium. Among some of the NFL players he's coached include Justin Hunter, Eli Harold and Shamarko Thomas as well as Derrick Nnadi of the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first year on the job, Scott directed Oscar Smith to a 13-2 mark along with the Region 6A title and the program's fourth trip to the State Final in five seasons. The Tigers return several key underclassmen from that squad that fell to South County by a point in the VHSL Class 6 State Championship game last December at Hampton University, headlined by Class of 2022 quarterback Ethan Vasko.