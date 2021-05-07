The Auburn Eagles baseball team used three home runs and two big innings to defeat the Fort Chiswell Pioneers 12-6 in a game that was played in Max Meadows, Va. on Thursday, May 6, 2021.



Down 2-0 after three innings, Auburn's AJ Reece blasted a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Also in the fourth, Michael Royal hit a solo shot as the Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run frame.



Auburn (3-0) would then score seven runs in the top of the sixth with cleanup hitter Carter Keith delivering a grand slam to account for four of those. Starting pitcher Reed Underwood went six plus innings to pick up the victory. He surrendered five runs on 11 hits.