Auburn scored early and then late to subdue a tough Chilhowie team, the Region D runner-up, by a count of 7-2 to advance to the Class 1 State Semifinals.

The Eagles (23-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and then four in the bottom of the sixth for the victory. Behind southpaw sophomore pitcher Jared Lavergne, they were able to make those three runs in the first stand-up as he scattered three hits and struck out eight.

Lavergne helped himself with the bat as he went 3 for 4 and scored two runs as well.