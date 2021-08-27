Atlee Picks Off Henrico 17-0 In Opener

Atlee hosted Henrico last night in the Raiders first game outside Hanover County since 2019. Meeting for the first time as Region 4B members, Atlee came out onto the field with an intensity on defense I have not seen from a Raiders team in quite some time. The Warriors of Henrico had flashes of potential but the potential was quieted by multiple penalties and interceptions.. The result? A 17-0 shutout of the Warriors ending a 3-game losing streak to the Warriors.

1st Half Highlights

While the scoreboard read 10-0, the Raiders dominated the first half, particularly on defense. Some of it was the speed and football awareness of the Raiders while some of it was miscues by the Warriors. On Henrico's first possession of the night the Warriors after a slow start got out to the 50 but on the next play, a jet sweep, the ball was fumbled. A loss of 10 yards for which the Warriors could not recover. Speaking of recoveries, Atlee recovered a muffed punt giving themselves great field position and setting up a 12-yard touchdown, the first of the season for he Warriors and Caleb Warren was the young man punching it in. Atlee's defense held Henrico to a three and out, Keith Green nearly picked off a pass early. The next Atlee possession was penalty filled by both teams. Atlee's offense was able to get the ball to the three, 1st & goal on the three but two plays by Calvin Sanders and Sean Macon of Henrico kept Atlee out of the end zone. The Raiders after an incomplete pass would count on Zachary Tschantre to hit a 23-yard field goal and so he did. The Warriors faced a 2nd & 25 after yet another personal foul penalty and disaster struck when Tae Gilpin came up with the first of four Atlee interceptions on this night. Atlee would not be able to capitalize and score for a third straight possession. While the offense of Atlee stalled, the defense stayed red hot with Zedric Hayes getting a sack on the Henrico QB and Keith Green getting his hands on another Warrior pass. On the next Henrico possession the Raider defense made another huge play when Jay Oxford intercepted Jordan Hawkins.

2nd Half Highlights

The second half was all about defense for both teams. Atlee's Caleb Warren chewed up 26 yards on the opening drive of the second half but the Warriors locked down the defense from there on. Not only did they force a punt there but they also held Atlee to two 3 & outs and kept them out of the end zone when the Raiders were in the redzone. Atlee had to settle for a field goal attempt which hit the crossbar and did not go in. No one, however, played better defense in this one than the Raiders. The Raider D held the Warriors to 3 & out twice. The Raiders picked off two passes including a Keith Green interception late in the fourth quarter that preserved the shutout. The Raider defense also had a huge goal line stand on the one to keep the Warriors out of the end zone. Both defenses were hungry in the second half and it showed. The only Atlee score of the second half came from a Henrico miscue when a Henrico punt was mishandled giving the Raiders the ball inside the Warrior 20.

Atlee 17, Henrico 0 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 8:49(1Q) 12-yard run from Caleb Warren. Zachary Tschantre PAT. 7-0 1:46(1Q) 23-yard field goal from Zachary Tschantre. 10-0 10:36(4Q) 2-yard run from Caleb Warren. Zachary Tschantre PAT. 17-0

Players of the Game

On offense you got to give it up to Caleb Warren who scored twice for the Raiders on TD runs of 2 and 12 yards while amassing 74 yards on the run on 15 carries. The story of the night, however, was the defense and no one had a bigger night in that respect than Keith Green with 2 interceptions, 5 pass break-ups and in on multiple tackles. Green even saw some carries on offense.

Coach Speak

Coach Matt Gray had this to say on his assessment of the Raiders performance last night. "I love that we are 1-0. We do have to get some things cleaned up. That will be our focus this week. I thought our staff did a wonderful job of preparing our players and the guys made plays all night. I am excited to get back at it today!"

Postgame Nuggets