Atlantic Shores Seahawks Soaring at 7-0

Can Atlantic Shores keep it rolling? The Atlantic Shores varsity football team is currently sitting with a 7-0 record in their fall 2021-22 season. Their stifling defense comes into Friday’s game against visiting Blue Ridge (4-2) with only 92 points given up throughout the seven contests, holding opponents to 13 points on average. On the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks look to keep rolling after scoring 51 points in their latest win over St. Michael the Archangel. They’ve outscored their opponents this season at an unbelievable rate of 323-92. Coming into Friday’s game, the Seahawks stand alone at the top of Virginia Division VISAA 2 standings as they look to gain another game on the competition lurking in the shadows. With 3 games left this season before VISAA playoffs begin, will the Seahawks stay undefeated and head into the playoffs as the No. 1 team in their division?





Spotlight Players:

Kaden Beatty has been a disruptive force on the defensive line for the unbeaten Seahawks

Damien Mazil, the Seahawks quarterback, has thrown for 1275 yards this season and 22 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 63 percent. Kai Hodge, the teams running back, has rushed for 864 yards, and scored 15 touchdowns so far. The top wide receiver on the team, Carlos Smith has caught 14 touchdowns and racked up 24 catches for a total of 704 yards. Kaden Beatty, who leads the Seahawks on the defensive side of the ball, comes into the Friday’s game with 39 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks on the season. That quartet has largely been responsible not only for the winning, but the sheer dominance of the Seahawks in 2021 as they pursue an undefeated season.



Virginia Beach Sportsplex: Home of Seahawks Football