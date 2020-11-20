Asbury explains his flip
Eagle Action caught up with Fredericksburg (Va.) North Stafford safety Shawn Asbury just after he flipped from Virginia Tech to Boston College.According to the 5'11, 175-pound prospect, BC has been...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news